Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 84,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,857. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

