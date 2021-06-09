ING Groep NV Acquires 21,624 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 206,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,728,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.