ING Groep NV Buys 10,000 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of RWX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 4,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,013. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

