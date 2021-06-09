ING Groep NV Buys 490,577 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 272.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 490,577 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Chevron by 13.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 30,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 138,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 216,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

