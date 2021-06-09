ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PYPL traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $264.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,323. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.81.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.