ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,855. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

