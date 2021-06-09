ING Groep NV Sells 254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.53 on Wednesday, hitting $2,490.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,328.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

