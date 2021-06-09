ING Groep NV Sells 3,757 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.