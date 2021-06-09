ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $240.95. 19,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,317. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $164.51 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.92. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

