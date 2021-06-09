ING Groep NV Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

Shares of HD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,084. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $330.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

