Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -230.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

