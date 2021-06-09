Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $39,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Ingevity stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

