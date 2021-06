InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) versus Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Financial Comparison

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $567.19 million 4.73 $26.28 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 16.21 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -108.04

InnovAge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 1 6 0 2.86 Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

InnovAge currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.30%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats InnovAge on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

