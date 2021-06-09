Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.42

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 6544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

INOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

