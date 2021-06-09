Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.42

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 6544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.
INOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.