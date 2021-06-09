Insider Buying: FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS) Insider Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,480.00 ($13,200.00).

About FOS Capital

FOS Capital Ltd, through its Subsidiary, engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial and industrial indoor and outdoor lighting products in Australia and internationally. Its products include LED, recessed, surface mounted, in-ground, on-ground, bollard, pole mounted, and pole luminaires, as well as linear systems and floodlights.

