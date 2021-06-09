Insider Buying: UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UWMC stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 705,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,572,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

