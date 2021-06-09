Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

