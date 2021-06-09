Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells 16,860 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $1,951,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,483,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corie S. Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Corie S. Barry sold 64 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $7,791.36.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Best Buy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,697 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

