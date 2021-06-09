Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 50,859 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.22. Capstone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.4621556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.18.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.