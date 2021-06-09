Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 50,859 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40.
Shares of CS opened at C$5.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.22. Capstone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89.
Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.4621556 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capstone Mining Company Profile
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
