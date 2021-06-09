Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

