Insider Selling: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $14,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 2,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,082. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.