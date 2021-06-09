Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells 58,367 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60.

DASH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $136.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $867,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

