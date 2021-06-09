Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 18,079 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,680,443.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $2,103,097.49.
- On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $6,597,992.34.
- On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 176,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
