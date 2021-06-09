Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 13,694 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,222,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00.

LEGH opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

