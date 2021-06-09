Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 5,475 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,901,755 shares in the company, valued at $357,049,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00.

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 13.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $230,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 42.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.