Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.41

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.41 and traded as low as C$27.66. Interfor shares last traded at C$28.16, with a volume of 961,171 shares.

IFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.9163949 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

