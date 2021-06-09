Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ICP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,865.80 ($24.38).

ICP opened at GBX 2,283 ($29.83) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,047.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The company has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 42.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

