InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.7% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.07. 22,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

