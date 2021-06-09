InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, reaching $2,404.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,294.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.