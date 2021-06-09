InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 1.64% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337,473 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $2,840,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $2,866,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,494. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15.

