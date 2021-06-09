Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
