Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.86.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

