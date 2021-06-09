Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director James M. Baker Sells 450 Shares

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director James M. Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $10,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,419.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James M. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, James M. Baker sold 100 shares of Investar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $2,170.00.

ISTR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. 53,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Investar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Investar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

