Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,234% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

AEIS opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.83.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

