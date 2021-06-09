Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 101,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,095% compared to the average volume of 4,632 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $11,894,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $16,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canoo by 1,405.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $5,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43. Canoo has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

