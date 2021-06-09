Investors Purchase Large Volume of Graybug Vision Call Options (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,541 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,995% compared to the typical daily volume of 276 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 922,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRAY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

