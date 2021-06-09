Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.95 million, a PE ratio of 2,504.50 and a beta of 0.87. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

