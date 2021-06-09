Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of NVTA opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $533,804.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,685 shares of company stock worth $6,203,317 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.