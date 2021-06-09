Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.13

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 14779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

