Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is Bellevue Group AG’s Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,984,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,858 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $403,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. 23,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

