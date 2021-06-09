IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million.

IRIX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 55,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRIX shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

