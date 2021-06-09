iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,620 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $841,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $101.38. 59,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $101.69.

