iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,449 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

