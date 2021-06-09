iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lifted by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.27. The stock had a trading volume of 878,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039,666. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

