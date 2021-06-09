iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.