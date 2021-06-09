Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.97. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 11,858 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $586.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

