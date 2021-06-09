Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

