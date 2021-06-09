Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

