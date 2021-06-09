Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 500.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

Shares of DG opened at $205.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.99. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

