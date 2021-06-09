Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,612,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

